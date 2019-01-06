Fedora 31 Isn't Expected To Be Delayed After All - Half-Year Release Cadence To Continue

Since November the developers behind Fedora Linux had been discussing whether to significantly delay or even cancel Fedora 31 so they could spend around one year working on re-tooling how the distribution is crafted and work on other fundamental changes. But it turns out now they have decided against this big shake-up delay.
Fedora developers will still be working on re-tooling and infrastructure improvements, but they must conform around the project's long-standing ~6 month release cadence.
Paul Frields announced today that they will figure out how to accommodate their planned work without interrupting the Fedora release cadence. He explained, "After talking with the Council as well as some folks who are depending on the cadence, like IoT, it was clear we need to look at this option. For now, I intend to remove the cadence change from the objective requirements, unless more specific reasons why it has to happen become clear."
Fedora 30 remains under development for release in May while now it looks like Fedora 31 will be targeted for release around the end of October.
