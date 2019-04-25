Fedora 30 Is Currently Blocked By A Few Remaining Bugs As It Approaches The Finish Line

Today was a Go/No-Go meeting for the final release of Fedora 30 but the Linux distribution in its current state isn't ready to be released. Fortunately, a week delay hasn't been set in stone yet but will be convening tomorrow to see if the latest release candidate is ready in the next 24 hours to be promoted as final.
There has been last minute snags with Fedora 30 around Fedora upgrade issues with systems leveraging modular content, KSieve failing to start, and initial setup failing.
Due to open blockers bugs remaining and RC1 having come out just recently, they voted against the current build as Fedora 30 final. But rather than pushing everything back another week, they will meet again tomorrow to see if the next build crosses off the remaining blockers. If that's the case, Fedora 30 will be released next Thursday as originally planned.
If tomorrow's state of Fedora 30 isn't ideal, then it will be a one week delay with a slip to at least 2 May for shipping Fedora 30.
More details on these last minute Fedora 30 blockers via this mailing list post and the bug list.
At least when Fedora 30 is ready to ship, it's wound up being another exciting release cycle with the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment, a lot of other bleeding-edge packages like Linux 5.0, and the innovations done by Red Hat on improving the boot experience and numerous other components.
