Fedora 30 Is Currently Blocked By A Few Remaining Bugs As It Approaches The Finish Line
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 25 April 2019 at 05:18 PM EDT. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
Today was a Go/No-Go meeting for the final release of Fedora 30 but the Linux distribution in its current state isn't ready to be released. Fortunately, a week delay hasn't been set in stone yet but will be convening tomorrow to see if the latest release candidate is ready in the next 24 hours to be promoted as final.

There has been last minute snags with Fedora 30 around Fedora upgrade issues with systems leveraging modular content, KSieve failing to start, and initial setup failing.

Due to open blockers bugs remaining and RC1 having come out just recently, they voted against the current build as Fedora 30 final. But rather than pushing everything back another week, they will meet again tomorrow to see if the next build crosses off the remaining blockers. If that's the case, Fedora 30 will be released next Thursday as originally planned.

If tomorrow's state of Fedora 30 isn't ideal, then it will be a one week delay with a slip to at least 2 May for shipping Fedora 30.

More details on these last minute Fedora 30 blockers via this mailing list post and the bug list.

At least when Fedora 30 is ready to ship, it's wound up being another exciting release cycle with the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment, a lot of other bleeding-edge packages like Linux 5.0, and the innovations done by Red Hat on improving the boot experience and numerous other components.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora Can Now Ship MPEG2 Support, But What They Will Ship Is Yet To Be Figured Out
Fedora 30 Is Approaching The Finish Line But First It Has Some Bugs To Address
Lennart Poettering Points Out That Fedora Workstation Could Lose Some Weight
Fedora 31 To Start Removing Python2-Only Packages & Other Changes Approved
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Fedora 30 Beta Released With GNOME 3.32, Many New Features
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance