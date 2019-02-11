Fedora's Engineering and Steering Committee approved new work around the in-development Fedora 30.
Originally Fedora 29 was going to drop the old Yum package manager bits now that the DNF package manager has been in good shape for years and is largely a drop-in replacement to Yum. That didn't happen for Fedora 29 and just recently was proposed to drop Yum 3 for Fedora 30, but with that change coming in late and some tooling bits not ready in time, that has been diverted to Fedora 31. FESCo approves of dropping Yum 3 for Fedora 31 and is hoping it will be removed right after Rawhide branches for F30, giving plenty of time to fix any issues that may come up or other unexpected problems.
Meanwhile, FESCo did approve today shipping Bash 5.0 in Fedora 30. Bash 5.0 shipped at the start of the year and comes with many changes. With Fedora Workstation known for being great for open-source development and always shipping with the latest components in this area, it's no surprise Bash 5.0 is to be found in the Fedora 30 release this spring.
FESCo also permitted the Rust crew to opt-out from branching of Rust packages in order to better suit their workflow around crates. More details on today's changes via the FESCo meeting minutes.
20 Comments