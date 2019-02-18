Fedora 30 Will Have Firefox Wayland By Default But Could Be Reverted If Too Buggy
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 18 February 2019 at 12:30 PM EST. 3 Comments
FEDORA --
The plan to use the Wayland-native version of Firefox by default for Fedora Workstation 30 atop GNOME has been tentatively approved by the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo).

At this morning's FESCo meeting, the Fedora stakeholders approved of this late change to ship the Wayland-enabled version of Firefox by default, after they've been carrying this spin of Firefox in their package repository for several cycles but haven't made use of it out-of-the-box. This Firefox Wayland version will be used by Fedora 30 straight-away when running on the GNOME Shell Wayland session.

Those on Fedora 29 right now can evaluate the current Wayland Firefox support by installing the firefox-wayland package. Also, or on other distributions, the Firefox Wayland bits are maintained upstream now and if downloading Firefox Nightly you can launch Firefox with the MOZ_ENABLE_WAYLAND=1 environment variable set for a similar effect.

Besides being able to avoid XWayland, the Wayland native version of Firefox should run faster, provide better font rendering, and better deal with HiDPI / display scaling, among other benefits. The default behavior expected for other Wayland desktops/compositors on Fedora 30 is still for the X11/XWayland version, but that can be overridden via the aforementioned environment variable.

This change was approved by FESCo but they do note it could be reverted if glitches are not fixed in time for the final Fedora 30 release due out in May.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 30 Might Enable DNF's "Best" Mode By Default
Fedora 31 Is Already Planning Ahead For Python 3.8
Fedora 31 Should Be Out Around The End of November
Fedora 30 Will Get Bash 5.0 But Yum's Death Sentence Postponed To F31
Fedora's FESCo Approves Of A "Sane" Approach For Counting Fedora Users Via DNF
Fedora 30 Flips On Intel Graphics Fastboot By Default To Enhance The Boot Experience
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops
Ubuntu Developers Seem To Be Really Pursuing ZFS Root Partition Support On The Desktop