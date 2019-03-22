Fedora 30 Beta Won't Be Released Next Week Due To Their Arm Images Lacking A Browser

The Fedora 30 Beta was anticipated for release next Tuesday after having been under a beta freeze since 5 March, but that's not going to happen and now they are hoping to ship in early April.
There is currently a blocker bug that Arm desktop images do not have a web browser installed due to current build issues with Firefox. Their fix now is to use Epiphany as the default web browser for the Fedora 30 Arm desktop images (per this bug report), but the spin wasn't correctly updated in time for today's Go/No-Go meeting.
As a result, no meeting happened and they've postponed it for a week. The good news is with recent Fedora release cycles they've had a one week buffer built into the schedule so now they are aiming for their secondary release target of 2 April. So assuming no other blocker bugs come about before then, Fedora 30 Beta should be officially released in just over one week.
The official release of Fedora 30 is expected either at the very end of April or early May.
