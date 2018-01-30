The latest work by Fedora developers on feature work for Fedora 28 is shipping with VA-API 1.0 support for updated capabilities around the Video Acceleration API.
The VA-API 1.0.0 API/ABI is provided by the libva 2.0 video acceleration library. Libva 2.0 was released last October with H.264 FEI support in its API, deprecating older parts of the API, fixing a race condition with the Wayland support, renaming some parts of the API, improving the logging capabilities, and various other changes. Libva 2.0 broke API/ABI compatibility with older versions of this Intel-developed Video Acceleration API.
Now with Fedora 28 they are hoping to ship with this up-to-date version of VA-API. Their feature proposal, of course, includes ensuring packaged media players are rebuilt against libva 2.0 for compatibility.
Users of VA-API on Fedora can learn more about their F28 plans via this Wiki page. Fedora 28 is currently scheduled for release around mid-May.
