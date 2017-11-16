Fedora 28 Hopes To Improve Linux Laptop Battery Life
Red Hat's Hans de Goede is spearheading an effort to improve the Fedora battery life of laptops -- and should conserve power too for desktops running Fedora Workstation -- for the current Fedora 28 cycle.

Hans de Goede is responsible for the just-landed SATA link power management change to benefit Haswell laptops and newer. Some of the other work he's looking at carrying out for Fedora 28 is enabling Intel HDA codec power-savings, to save approximately a half Watt. Enabling USB auto-spsned for Bluetooth receivers by default is another change, which also should save about a half Watt. The Linux 4.15 SATA link power management change is one of the bigger savings at just over one Watt.

Depending upon how things go, Hans may also be looking at other ways to optimize the battery life / power efficiency of Fedora Workstation 28.

Plans for these Linux battery life improvements are being organized on the Fedora Wiki.
