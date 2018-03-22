Fedora 28 Beta Has Been Delayed
22 March 2018
It's time for the Fedora 28 release dance and to place your bets if F28 will be released on time or is another Fedora release challenged by release delays.

Fedora 28 Beta had been due for release next week but has now been set by its first delay. Fortunately, a buffer was already built into the release schedule so for now is not impacting the final release of Fedora 28 due out in May.

This first setback to the F28 release cycle is coming due to no beta release candidate being spun and open blocker bugs. As such, it was deemed today a NO-GO and the developers will meet again next week to determine if the F28 beta is then ready to ship.

On the beta blocker bug list are bugs regarding installation issues and being unable to log-in on ARM disk images.

The tentative F28 beta release date is now 3 April while the GA release date is still set for now as 1 May.
