Fedora 33 To Stick With systemd-resolved Following Last Minute Concerns
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 1 October 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
One of the fundamental changes with Fedora 33 is making use of systemd-resolved by default for network name resolution. A number of users testing out Fedora 33 on desktops and servers have run into various issues with systemd-resolved and sought to revert and delay this default behavioral change until a later release.

Following a lengthy mailing list discussion that ticked back up in recent days over systemd-resolved by default in Fedora 33, feedback was sought from the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) on delaying this change until a later release.

The ticket requesting action argued, "Multiple reports of issues have surfaced, on desktop and even more importantly in servers. The switch to systemd-resolved breaks important uses cases for servers by not returning standard compliant answer to clients using the DNS protocol. Compliance with standards is a very basic requirement for any default system-wide resolver to have, systemd-resolved does not meet this requirement yet, so it should not be forced as the default resolver on Fedora until this basic requirement is met."

Ultimately though the developers in favor of using systemd-resolved argue that the issues aren't particularly new but largely rely on needing better documentation and explanations. But some use-cases are indeed not covered by systemd-resolved for a reportedly tiny subset of users. Meanwhile multiple Linux distributions like Ubuntu have already been using systemd-resolved for years.

FESCo decided during their meeting Wednesday to not delay the systemd-resolved default but to permit a freeze exception for one of the pressing issues. Over the caching DNS resolver not being DNSSEC-aware, FESCo approves landing the appropriate fix as a Fedora 33 freeze exception ahead of the late October release.

That's been decided and Fedora 33 at the moment is on track for releasing later this month.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs
Fedora 33 Beta To Be Released Next Week
Fedora 34 Aims To Further Enhance Security But Will Lose Runtime Disabling Of SELinux
Fedora 34 Change To Further Compress Install Media Rejected Due To Install Time Concerns
Fedora 34 KDE Spin Planning Switch To Wayland
Fedora 34 Aims To Shrink Its Install Media By Ramping Up Compression
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Firefox 81 Released With Security Fixes, PDF Viewer Enhancements