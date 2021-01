In addition to Oracle's GraalVM 21.0 being released this week, the Eclipse Foundation has released OpenJ9 v0.24 as the newest feature release for their high performance JVM.OpenJ9 continues moving ahead as a high-performance, scalable Java Virtual Machine born originally out of IBM. OpenJ9 0.24 contains nearly 400 changes including countless bug fixes, numerous performance optimizations, a few Java 16 bits, and an assortment of other changes. There is also at least one security fix for OpenJ9 0.24 around a potential stack-based buffer overflow.The source for OpenJ9 0.24 is obviously available plus there are binaries of OpenJ9 0.24 built for JDK8, JDK11, and JDK15.More details and downloads over on GitHub