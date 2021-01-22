In addition to Oracle's GraalVM 21.0 being released this week, the Eclipse Foundation has released OpenJ9 v0.24 as the newest feature release for their high performance JVM.
OpenJ9 continues moving ahead as a high-performance, scalable Java Virtual Machine born originally out of IBM. OpenJ9 0.24 contains nearly 400 changes including countless bug fixes, numerous performance optimizations, a few Java 16 bits, and an assortment of other changes. There is also at least one security fix for OpenJ9 0.24 around a potential stack-based buffer overflow.
The source for OpenJ9 0.24 is obviously available plus there are binaries of OpenJ9 0.24 built for JDK8, JDK11, and JDK15.
More details and downloads over on GitHub.
