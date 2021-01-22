Eclipse OpenJ9 0.24 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 22 January 2021 at 07:44 AM EST. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING --
In addition to Oracle's GraalVM 21.0 being released this week, the Eclipse Foundation has released OpenJ9 v0.24 as the newest feature release for their high performance JVM.

OpenJ9 continues moving ahead as a high-performance, scalable Java Virtual Machine born originally out of IBM. OpenJ9 0.24 contains nearly 400 changes including countless bug fixes, numerous performance optimizations, a few Java 16 bits, and an assortment of other changes. There is also at least one security fix for OpenJ9 0.24 around a potential stack-based buffer overflow.

The source for OpenJ9 0.24 is obviously available plus there are binaries of OpenJ9 0.24 built for JDK8, JDK11, and JDK15.

More details and downloads over on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.12 To Add Atomics Support To The Promising eBPF
Better Fujitsu A64FX Support Arrives For GCC, LLVM Clang Compilers
POWER10 Adds New Instructions For Helping Fend Off ROP Exploits
PHP 8.0 Is Too Fresh For Fedora 34 That It Will Be Punted To F35 In The Autumn
Alibaba's MNN Deep Learning Framework Continues Squeezing More Performance
Wasmer 1.0 Released As The Universal WebAssembly Runtime Outside The Browser
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Decides To Land NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" Support In Linux 5.11
Wine 6.0 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements For Windows Software On Linux
FreeBSD Continues Work On Ridding Its Base Of GPL-Licensed Software
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Linux 5.10.8 Kernel Released - Finally Fixes That Btrfs Performance Regression
Wine Developers Are Working On A New Linux Kernel Sync API To Succeed ESYNC/FSYNC
CloudLinux Announces AlmaLinux As Their 1:1 RHEL Fork, Alternative To CentOS