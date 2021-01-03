New + Updated Benchmarks For December 2020

In ending out a strong year for OpenBenchmarking.org growth in 2020, there were also many test profile updates and some new test profiles (benchmarks) that were made available in December for Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org users.
Among the updates over the past month worth pointing out for those running their own benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite are listed below. First up the new tests followed by the updated ones.
node-web-tooling - The latest Node.js benchmark added is the Node.js V8 Web Tooling Benchmark. This V8 project test is designed to measure JavaScript performance for workloads commonly used by web developers.
simdjson - SIMDJSON is now available via the Phoronix Test Suite / OB for this library focused on "parsing Gigabytes of JSON per second." This is a high performance JSON parser.
vkresample - A Vulkan-powered image upscaling library benchmark (there are also other Vulkan powered AI image upscaling benchmarks with PTS like waifu2x-ncnn and realsr-ncnn).
unpack-firefox - A rather simple benchmark stemming from the Btrfs Linux 5.10 regression testing. Unpack-Firefox measures how long it takes to extract a compressed Firefox source package.
The updates to existing tests for December include:
ncnn - The latest upstream feature release of Tencent's neural network inference framework.
onednn - Intel's oneDNN 2.0 was released with many additions to this neural network library.
fio - Updating against the newest FIO 3.25 for I/O benchmarking.
build2 - The updated Build2 0.13 build system adds Apple Silicon support among other changes.
warsow - A long overdue update against the latest Warsow upstream game release.
vkfft - The latest code from this Vulkan FFT library.
cryptsetup - Stemming from the AES-NI Linux kernel driver's Retpolines overhead making waves, the existing cryptsetup test profile was updated to expose more XTS benchmark results.
Various test profiles were also extended to now provide BSD benchmarking support too. The full list of updated tests for the Phoronix Test Suite can be found via openbenchmarking.org/changes.
Add A Comment