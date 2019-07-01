Darling Picks Up New Contributors For Its macOS Compatibility Layer On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 23 July 2019 at 06:17 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Darling is the long-standing (albeit for some years idling) effort to allow macOS binaries to run on Linux that is akin to Wine but focused on an Apple macOS layer rather than Windows. This summer it's been moving along and seeing some new developer contributions.

The Darling project just published their Q2 highlights with having new contributors onboard and making progress at varying levels of the stack. They have begun stubbing out more frameworks including AGL, Carbon, AddressBook, CoreServices, and ApplicationServices.

Darling's AppKit implementation has also seen a number of improvements as well as working on support for nested frameworks. There was also a fix in 32-bit application support and various other low-level bugs worked out. In fact, they continue to plan to support 32-bit Mac apps on Linux under Darling as a "selling point" for those wanting to still run 32-bit Mac software with Apple moving macOS officially into a 64-bit-only world.

More details on Darling's development via their Q2 summary.
