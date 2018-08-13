DaVinci Resolve 15 Video/Effects Editor Released With Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Proprietary Software on 13 August 2018 at 03:00 PM EDT.
DaVinci Resolve 15 has been released by Blackmagic Design as the company's professional-grade video editing, visual effects, motion graphics, and audio post-production software.

Blackmagic's DaVinci Resolve 15 is the latest update to this high-end video editing / motion graphics / effects software that introduces more audio tools to yield "the world’s first solution to combine professional offline and online editing, color correction, audio post production, multi user collaboration and now visual effects together in one software tool. DaVinci Resolve 15 adds an entirely new Fusion page with over 250 tools for compositing, paint, particles, animated titles and more. In addition, DaVinci Resolve 15 includes a major update to Fairlight audio, along with over 300 new features and improvements that professional editors and colorists have asked for."

DaVinci Resolve 15 is available for free download in a limited version while the actual full-blown feature release will set you back $299 USD for this proprietary editing package.

Blackmagic Design continues offering Linux support and with their DaVinci Resolve 15 release it is supported officially for Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS systems.


More details on this professional editing software via BlackmagicDesign.com.
