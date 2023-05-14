Tellusim Core SDK Published With Linux & Vulkan Support Included

Written by Michael Larabel in Proprietary Software on 14 May 2023 at 05:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE
Tellusim as the company known so far for its GravityMark benchmark and being started by Alexander Zapryagaev who was a Unigine Corp co-founder has now launched the Tellusim Core SDK as a new cross-platform, commercial engine.

The Tellusim Core SDK is now available and while it's a commercial graphics engine, it's free for education purposes or companies with revenues less than $200k USD annually.

Tellusim screenshot


The Tellusim Core SDK works on mobile devices, some VR headsets, and is natively supported on Linux and can make use of the Vulkan API natively as well. The Tellusim engine also supports WebGPU and WebGL with EmScripten.
"Tellusim Core SDK is a complete solution for any custom graphics applications and games. It provides the same interface for all modern graphical APIs. That dramatically simplifies development and reduces production costs. The API abstraction level allows you to prototype and implement your ideas without creating an enormous number of initialization structures. You can choose the Platform, Graphics API, and Programming Language that fits your project. We can assist you in implementing your ideas or upgrading your existing software to an entirely new level."

Those wanting to learn more about this commercial, Linux-friendly engine can do so at Tellusim.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
SPEC Finally Updates SPECViewPerf For Linux With SPECViewPerf 2020 v3.0
DaVinci Resolve 16 Beta Video Editor Employing Deep Learning, GPU Accelerated Tools
Lightworks Video Editor Plans For A Busy 2019 But No Signs Of The Open-Source Version
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux
Lightworks 14.5 Video Editor Released With Same-Day Linux Support But Still No Source
DaVinci Resolve 15 Video/Effects Editor Released With Linux Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Steam Beta Now Honors KDE & GNOME Global Scaling Factor
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
RISC-V With Linux 6.4 Adds Hibernation / Suspend-To-Disk Support
Linus Torvalds Cleans Up The Intel LAM Code In Linux 6.4
Linux 6.4-rc1 Released With Intel LAM, Several New AMD Features, More Rust Code & Early Apple M2