Tellusim Core SDK Published With Linux & Vulkan Support Included
Tellusim as the company known so far for its GravityMark benchmark and being started by Alexander Zapryagaev who was a Unigine Corp co-founder has now launched the Tellusim Core SDK as a new cross-platform, commercial engine.
The Tellusim Core SDK is now available and while it's a commercial graphics engine, it's free for education purposes or companies with revenues less than $200k USD annually.
The Tellusim Core SDK works on mobile devices, some VR headsets, and is natively supported on Linux and can make use of the Vulkan API natively as well. The Tellusim engine also supports WebGPU and WebGL with EmScripten.
"Tellusim Core SDK is a complete solution for any custom graphics applications and games. It provides the same interface for all modern graphical APIs. That dramatically simplifies development and reduces production costs. The API abstraction level allows you to prototype and implement your ideas without creating an enormous number of initialization structures. You can choose the Platform, Graphics API, and Programming Language that fits your project. We can assist you in implementing your ideas or upgrading your existing software to an entirely new level."
Those wanting to learn more about this commercial, Linux-friendly engine can do so at Tellusim.com.
