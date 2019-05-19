A new release of DXVK is available for translating Direct3D 10/11 calls to Vulkan for speeding up the Windows on Linux gaming experience.
DXVK 1.2.1 is a small release over the recent DXVK 1.2 feature release from one week ago.
DXVK 1.2.1 fixes an issue around compatibility with older versions of the GCC compiler, improves performance for append/consume buffers with some Vulkan drivers, and improves ReShade compatibility. On the game-specific front there should be better performance for Lords of the Fallen, The Surge, and also Overwatch on some system configurations. Additionally, there are crash fixes and tone mapping corrections for Yakuza Kiwami 2.
Downloads and more details on DXVK 1.2.1 via GitHub. Hopefully DXVK 1.2.1 will soon be pushed down in a Valve Proton update for Steam Play fans.
