DP-HDMI2.1 Protocol Converter Support Being Tackled For Intel Linux Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 September 2020 at 06:24 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Patches sent out on Friday provide an initial DP-HDMI2.1 PCON implementation for the Intel Linux kernel graphics driver.

This DP-HDMI2.1 PCON is protocol converter support as part of the VESA DisplayPort 2.0 specification for interfacing with HDMI 2.1 displays. This protocol converter support for DisplayPort to HDMI 2.1 is necessary even for use with converter chips like the Realtek RTD2173. With these tentative Linux kernel patches, the Intel graphics driver developers working on this code were able to drive an HDMI 2.1 panel via the RTD2173 chip with a Tigerlake laptop over DisplayPort.

From the driver side this DP-HDMI2.1 PCON support involves adding support for fixed rate link (FRL) training for use between the protocol converter chip and the HDMI 2.1 sink. For meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications, an extra lane is added by repurposing the TMDS clock channel. With fixed rate link training, it's possible to achieve 12 Gbps per lane.

More details via this patch series working on the DP-HDMI2.1 PCON support for the Intel i915 kernel driver. Unfortunately the VESA documentation on this feature is behind their membership wall and thus not generally available, but long story short this code is being worked on if you are looking to use a converter like the RTD2173 moving forward to achieve HDMI 2.1 over DisplayPort.
2 Comments
Related News
Intel DG1 Sound Support Coming For Linux 5.10
Intel Engineers Begin Landing Open-Source Support For TDX, Intel Key Locker
Intel Platform Monitoring Telemetry Appears Destined For Linux 5.10
Intel SGX Enclave Support Sent Out For Linux A 38th Time
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor Making Progress On Booting Windows
Intel Compute Runtime 20.37.17906 Brings Rocket Lake Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Libre-SOC Still Persevering To Be A Hybrid CPU/GPU That's 100% Open-Source
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell
Firefox 81 Released With Security Fixes, PDF Viewer Enhancements