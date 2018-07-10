Clear Linux Now Supports Kata Containers

At the end of last year the Intel Clear Linux project's Clear Containers initiative morphed into OpenStack's Kata Containers. Clear Linux now supports the resulting Kata Containers.
Clear Containers had been the Intel / Clear Linux project focused on providing performant Linux containers as well as greater security through Intel VT-d and other engineering improvements. Kata Containers took that foundation and has evolved it under the stewardship of OpenStack and participation from many different organizations.
Those that missed the earlier news about Kata Containers can learn more at KataContainers.io.
As of recent builds of the rolling-release Clear Linux, Kata Containers are now officially supported. The Intel developers also recommend transitioning from the older Clear Containers packages to Kata. More details via this mailing list post as well as their tutorials.
Add A Comment