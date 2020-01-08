Clear Linux Set To Begin Offering EarlyOOM For Better Dealing With Memory Pressure
Following Fedora's plans to begin using EarlyOOM by default and other recent upstream discussions about Linux's relatively poor performance when it comes to the Linux desktop not handling memory pressure / low RAM situations well, Intel's Clear Linux looks like it will soon offer EarlyOOM as an option.

EarlyOOM is a user-space daemon for monitoring the amount of memory and swap in order to trigger Linux's out-of-memory killer (oom-killer) sooner than would otherwise be triggered. The goal of EarlyOOM is to trigger the OOM killer before experiencing too much memory pressure where the Linux desktop hits responsiveness problems.

The EarlyOOM daemon is hosted on GitHub while Intel's Clear Linux looks to be the latest distribution set to offer it as an option. However, it is important to note, it's the introduction of the bundle (package) and not at least at this point enabling it by default.

For those interested in EarlyOOM on Clear, soon there should be this earlyoom bundle for deployment.
