Intel / Clear Linux Is Looking For Your Feedback On Your Linux Development Workflow
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 20 July 2019 at 12:06 AM EDT. 1 Comment
CLEAR LINUX --
Intel's Clear Linux crew has launched a twelve-question survey seeking feedback on your Linux usage though the survey slightly caters towards developers. While the survey is being put out by Intel's performance-oriented Linux distribution, users of any Linux platform are encouraged to participate.

They are curious about the projects you're working on, the operating system primarily being used for your Linux development work, the five main desktop applications, the five main development tools, programming language preferences, and similar questions.

Those wishing to participate in this survey can do so via this Qualtrics survey link.

Hopefully this feedback will be useful to them in getting more applications/tools bundled into their distribution and focusing on other languages/run-times for performance optimizations and tuning.


