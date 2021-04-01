Chrome 91 Beta Brings Experimental WebTransport, WebAssembly SIMD By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 22 April 2021 at 08:35 PM EDT. 3 Comments
GOOGLE --
Following last week's release of Chrome 90, Google on Thursday debuted their beta of next month's Chrome 91 web browser.

Exciting with Chrome 91 is WebTransport being added as an experimental origin trial. WebTransport is a new protocol framework / standard for communicating with a remote server using a secure multiplexed transport method. WebTransport is an alternative to WebSockets and provides an API for bi-directional traffic using UDP-like datagrams.

WebTransport is currently available as an Editor's Draft via the W3C on GitHub. WebTransport there is summed up as "to send data to and receive data from servers. It can be used like WebSockets but with support for multiple streams, unidirectional streams, out-of-order delivery, and reliable as well as unreliable transport."

Meanwhile being promoted out of the original trial phase is the WebAssembly SIMD support. WebAssembly SIMD is for making use of the system's SIMD instruction capabilities within WebAssembly but in a platform independent manner.

Details on these and other changes can be found via the Chromium.org blog. ChromeStatus.com also has a list of Chrome 91 changes building up including the GravitySensor API, WebSockets over HTTP/2, and the other interesting bits.
3 Comments
Related News
Google Deprecating RenderScript In Favor Of Vulkan Compute
Google Supports Getting Rust Into The Linux Kernel
Chrome 90 Released With AV1 Encode, New APIs
Google Begins Allowing Rust Code For Developing Android
Google Proposes Multi-Generational LRU For Linux To Yield Much Better Performance
Google Publishes "Leaky.Page" Showing Spectre In Action Within Web Browsers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
Firefox Begins Rolling Out QUIC + HTTP/3 Support
LXQt 0.17 Released For This Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Makes First Steps Towards Ray-Tracing
The 12 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.12 - PS5, N64, Intel VRR, RDNA2 OverDrive
The Linux Kernel & GNOME Desktop Preparing For Privacy Screen Support
Rust Support In The Linux Kernel Undergoing Another Round Of Discussions