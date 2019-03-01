Chrome 73 Released With HDCP Policy Check, Layout Jank API
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 12 March 2019 at 08:46 PM EDT.
Google has released version 73 of the Chrome/Chromium web-browser today.

The Chrome 73 web browser update features a Badging API for improving the experience around web app icons on a dock or home screen, namely for mobile devices. Another new API is the "Layout Jank API" for monitoring what DOM elements have changed their on-screen position during a user session. On the EME encrypted content front there is also now the ability to check particular HDCP policies for media playback and related work.

Chrome 73 also enables the Mojo video decoders for Linux and there is also some Wayland work though it doesn't appear to be anything too major. Other common changes to Chrome 73 include Auto Picture-In-Picture support for progressive web applications, hardware media keys handling on various keyboards, a new Android download manager, constructible stylesheets, and other enhancements.

The Chrome Release Blog details some of the security fixes found in Chrome 73 while at ChromeStatus.com is the more interesting and technical look at the changes for this cross-platform browser update.
