With Chrome 69 out the door and that having marked Chrome's 10th birthday, Google developers have Chrome 70 in their dev channel fresh out of the oven.
Google has promoted the latest Chrome 70 build to their dev channel. There are new features, security updates, and the never ending stream of bug fixes.
Some of the work to be on the lookout for in Chrome 70 includes:
- Initial support for AV1 video decoding was added in Chrome 69 but then disabled at the last minute. With Chrome 70 that support is aimed to be restored. The plan is still to have AV1 video decode working for Chrome on the desktop with the Main Profile 0 and using an MP4 ISO-BMFF container.
- Support for the Opus audio codec within MP4 is now supported when using Media Source Extensions.
- TLS 1.3 is enabled in full and by default.
- Various caching improvements and API additions related to it.
- Priority Hints as a way for a developer to indicate a resource's relative importance. Currently supported hints are auto, low, or high.
- The OS build number is removed from the HTTP user-agent string on Chrome for iOS/Android to avoid exploit targeting and user fingerprinting.
- The hardware-accelerated Shape Detection API support for recognizing shapes and other features within images is getting promoted.
- WebUSB support is now available on dedicated worker threads to handle more I/O and processing for USB outside of the main thread.
- Continued Vulkan rendering preparations.
- A number of developer enhancements.
That appears to be the bulk of the interesting stuff at this stage for Chrome 70 Dev. Chrome 70.0 is expected to be out as stable around the middle of October.
