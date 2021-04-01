New, Updated Benchmarks For April From WRF To Chia + Xmrig
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 2 May 2021 at 01:11 PM EDT. Add A Comment
PHORONIX TEST SUITE --
As part of recent and upcoming new CPU benchmarks on Phoronix and other Linux hardware review testing, April saw more new and updated test profiles for expanding more workloads tested.

April saw a number of new test profiles added for the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org usage whether you are reviewing computer components or for other benchmarking purposes. New test profiles added to the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org this past month included:

chia-vdf - The Chia cryptocurrency's reference verifiable delay function (proof of time) CPU benchmark.

wrf - The WRF weather forecasting model benchmark can also now be used via the Phoronix Test Suite for those with beefy enough systems and enough RAM for handling this large benchmark.

xmrig - The XMrig cryptocurrency miner can be benchmarked via the Phoronix Test Suite now too.

vosk - The VOSK speech recognition toolkit.

hammerdb-postgresql - Complementing the existing PostgreSQL test profiles, a HammerDB driven version has also finally been added.

hammerdb-mariadb - Similarly, a HammerDB version of the MariaDB database server as another MariaDB/MySQL test profile.

vkpeak - Vkpeak has been added as a Vulkan compute benchmark similar to OpenCL's clpeak.

intel-mlc - Intel's Memory Latency Checker was added as another option.

draco - Google's Draco compression test.

toktx - With Khronos releasing KTX 2.0, the reference "toktx" software was added for testing.

helsing - The Hesing vampire number generator.

securemark - Securemark-TLS is now available after forgetting to upload a local copy of it in the past.

Updates to existing tests in April included luxcorerender re-basing to LuxCoreRender 2.5 for its new NVIDIA OptiX support, build-llvm, libjpeg-turbo's tjbench, cp2k, and yquake2.
Add A Comment
Related News
Many New/Updated Benchmarks For March With New SDR/Radio Tests, More Code Compilation
Vulkan Ray-Tracing Along With Other New/Updated Benchmarks For February
Phoronix Test Suite 10.2.2 Released For Automated Open-Source Benchmarking
Phoronix Test Suite 10.2.1 Released For Open-Source Automated Benchmarking
Many Exciting New & Updated Benchmarks For January 2021
OpenBenchmarking.org / PTS Adds Automated Per-Test Analysis Of CPU Instruction Set Usage
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Sony Proposes A New Soft Watchdog For Linux
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
Linux 5.12 Released With Intel Xe Variable Rate Refresh, Clang LTO, KFENCE + More
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins