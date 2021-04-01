New, Updated Benchmarks For April From WRF To Chia + Xmrig

As part of recent and upcoming new CPU benchmarks on Phoronix and other Linux hardware review testing, April saw more new and updated test profiles for expanding more workloads tested.
April saw a number of new test profiles added for the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org usage whether you are reviewing computer components or for other benchmarking purposes. New test profiles added to the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org this past month included:
chia-vdf - The Chia cryptocurrency's reference verifiable delay function (proof of time) CPU benchmark.
wrf - The WRF weather forecasting model benchmark can also now be used via the Phoronix Test Suite for those with beefy enough systems and enough RAM for handling this large benchmark.
xmrig - The XMrig cryptocurrency miner can be benchmarked via the Phoronix Test Suite now too.
vosk - The VOSK speech recognition toolkit.
hammerdb-postgresql - Complementing the existing PostgreSQL test profiles, a HammerDB driven version has also finally been added.
hammerdb-mariadb - Similarly, a HammerDB version of the MariaDB database server as another MariaDB/MySQL test profile.
vkpeak - Vkpeak has been added as a Vulkan compute benchmark similar to OpenCL's clpeak.
intel-mlc - Intel's Memory Latency Checker was added as another option.
draco - Google's Draco compression test.
toktx - With Khronos releasing KTX 2.0, the reference "toktx" software was added for testing.
helsing - The Hesing vampire number generator.
securemark - Securemark-TLS is now available after forgetting to upload a local copy of it in the past.
Updates to existing tests in April included luxcorerender re-basing to LuxCoreRender 2.5 for its new NVIDIA OptiX support, build-llvm, libjpeg-turbo's tjbench, cp2k, and yquake2.
Add A Comment