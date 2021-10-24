Bareflank 3.0 Hypervisor Released With Microkernel Design, AMD Virtualization Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 24 October 2021 at 05:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Bareflank, as what started a few years ago as a Linux hypervisor written in modern C++ and focused on security and other new features as a "hypervisor SDK" of sorts, is now up to version 3.0.

Bareflank 3.0 has adopted a microkernel design rather than its prior monolithic approach, there is now native Microsoft Windows support, AMD SVM virtualization support is now in place, the ARMv8/AArch64 support is coming along, and there is critical systems compliance with the AUTOSAR / MISRA specifications.

As for the AMD support that's new to Bareflank 3.0, the developers shared they developed all of v3.0 on AMD hardware and only then ported it back to Intel hardware.

More details on the Bareflank 3.0 open-source hypervisor can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Rust-Based Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 Released With Improved Live Migration, Faster Boot Time
Bareflank Hypervisor 3.0 Pre-Release Debuts With Many Changes
Linux 5.16 To Feature More Extensible VirtIO GPU Driver With "Context Types" Addition
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor 18.0 Brings AArch64 Improvements, VHDX Disk Image Support
Linux 5.15 Adds VDUSE For vDPA Devices In User-Space
Linux 5.15 KVM Defaults To The New x86 TDP MMU, Enables AMD SVM 5-Level Paging
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
Rust-Based Cloud-Hypervisor 19.0 Released With Improved Live Migration, Faster Boot Time
KDE's Plasma Wayland Session Continues Seeing More Crash Fixes
Realtek 802.11ax WiFi Driver "rtw89" Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.16
Apple Announces The M1 Pro / M1 Max, Asahi Linux Starts Eyeing Their Bring-Up
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
AMD GPU Driver Looks To Make Use Of Intel's New Buddy Allocator Code In The Linux Kernel