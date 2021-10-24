Bareflank 3.0 Hypervisor Released With Microkernel Design, AMD Virtualization Support

Bareflank, as what started a few years ago as a Linux hypervisor written in modern C++ and focused on security and other new features as a "hypervisor SDK" of sorts, is now up to version 3.0.
Bareflank 3.0 has adopted a microkernel design rather than its prior monolithic approach, there is now native Microsoft Windows support, AMD SVM virtualization support is now in place, the ARMv8/AArch64 support is coming along, and there is critical systems compliance with the AUTOSAR / MISRA specifications.
As for the AMD support that's new to Bareflank 3.0, the developers shared they developed all of v3.0 on AMD hardware and only then ported it back to Intel hardware.
More details on the Bareflank 3.0 open-source hypervisor can be found via GitHub.
