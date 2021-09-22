Aya Makes It Easy To Write Rust-Based eBPF Programs For The Linux Kernel

Aya was presented during this week's Linux Plumbers Conference for improving the eBPF developer experience by allowing Rust programs to easily run within the kernel.
Aya is the first Rust-native eBPF library that is similar in nature to libbpf but entirely written in the Rust programming language, popular for its memory safety and concurrency features, among other reasons this programming language is becoming very popular for systems programming.
Aya provides a high-level Rust API for writing eBPF code as user-supplied programs to run inside the kernel. Aya does support the BPF Type Format (BTF), async support, and other features. This Rust library is licensed both under the MIT license and Apache 2.0 license.
Those interested in learning more about Aya for writing eBPF programs in Rust can see the project on GitHub. The LPC2021 video is embedded below and there is also the slide deck.
