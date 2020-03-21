Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 21 March 2020 at 06:12 AM EDT. 2 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
Even Apple is on the bandwagon of transitioning select C code-bases of theirs over to Rust as well as expanding the code they are writing in Rust.

This C to Rust transition for Apple appears to be at least initially focused on their server-side Linux-based platforms. Apple recently posted a software engineer job opening for working on such a task and is within the Apple Cloud Traffic Team.

The Apple.com jobs ad reads, "The performance and security of the systems we build are critical. We interface directly to low-level Linux kernel interfaces, using asynchronous I/O and threads to distribute workload. Following a very successful first foray into Rust we are migrating an established codebase from C to Rust, and building new functionality primarily in Rust."

It's interesting to see this transition as up to now we haven't heard much about their "very successful first foray into Rust." But not entirely surprising given the number of organizations that have been interested in Rust in the name of security while offering good performance.


It will be interesting to see moving forward if they transition any of their client-side software to Rust or for that stick to the use of Swift, Objective-C, etc.
2 Comments
Related News
Google Bringing WebAssembly Extensions To Network Proxies
Wasmer 0.16 Released For Running WebAssembly Programs Anywhere
RenderDoc 1.7 Released With Vulkan Improvements, Better D3D12 Capture Performance
Git 2.26-rc1 Released With More Improvements For This Distributed Version Control System
Miguel de Icaza Talks Up WebAssembly Greatness
OpenBLAS 0.3.9 Released With More AVX-512 Tuning, Arm Neoverse N1 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
WSL2 Reaching General Availability In Windows 10 v2004
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs
Debian 11 "Bullseye" To Begin Code Freeze In Early 2021
Shortwave Sees First Stable Release As GNOME Internet Radio Player