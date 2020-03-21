Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust

Even Apple is on the bandwagon of transitioning select C code-bases of theirs over to Rust as well as expanding the code they are writing in Rust.
This C to Rust transition for Apple appears to be at least initially focused on their server-side Linux-based platforms. Apple recently posted a software engineer job opening for working on such a task and is within the Apple Cloud Traffic Team.
The Apple.com jobs ad reads, "The performance and security of the systems we build are critical. We interface directly to low-level Linux kernel interfaces, using asynchronous I/O and threads to distribute workload. Following a very successful first foray into Rust we are migrating an established codebase from C to Rust, and building new functionality primarily in Rust."
It's interesting to see this transition as up to now we haven't heard much about their "very successful first foray into Rust." But not entirely surprising given the number of organizations that have been interested in Rust in the name of security while offering good performance.
It will be interesting to see moving forward if they transition any of their client-side software to Rust or for that stick to the use of Swift, Objective-C, etc.
