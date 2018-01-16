Advanced DRI Configurator: A New Mesa GUI Project
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 16 January 2018 at 07:51 AM EST. 10 Comments
MESA --
An independent open-source developer has announced "Advanced DRI Configurator" in what he's hoping could eventually replace DriConf for configuring Mesa parameters.

Developer Jean Hertel has announced his initial work on trying to write a DriConf replacement. The Advanced DRI Configurator, or "adriconf" for short, is this young project written in C++ and GTKmm.

So far this configurator supports removing of invalid options for the Mesa driver in use and other minor usability improvements over DriConf.

Some of the goals for this project are supporting Wayland systems, dealing with PRIME/multi-GPU systems, and other features.

The program so far is quite basic but those interested in checking it out can do so over on GitHub.
10 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.3.3 Is On The Way With Better Vega Support On Vulkan
Intel's Mesa Driver Is A Step Closer To ARB_gl_spirv Support
Mesa Gets Patches For EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache
Freedreno Gallium3D Lands A5xx Texture Tiling For Better Performance
The Linux Graphics Stack Gets Further Meson-ized: Now With Libdrm Support
R600 Gallium3D Gets More Fixes, Experimental SB Tessellation Support
Popular News
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
The Combined Impact Of Retpoline + KPTI On Ubuntu Linux
Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux
Firefox 59 Is Dropping GTK2 Support
AMD CPUs Are Potentially Vulnerable To Spectre / Variant 2