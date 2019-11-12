Qualcomm's Adreno 640 GPU Is Working Easily With The Freedreno OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers

The Adreno 640 GPU that is used by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855/855+ SoCs is now working with the open-source Freedreno Gallium3D OpenGL and "TURNIP" Vulkan drivers with the newest Mesa 20.0 development code.
Besides the forthcoming Adreno 680/685 GPUs for Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops, the Adreno 640 is at the top of the Adreno 600 series line-up. The Adreno 640 is 7nm based and has more ALUs than the Adreno 630 and older, an 899~1037 GFLOPS rating, and other improvements.
With the Freedreno open-source driver stack already having had Adreno 600 series support, the 640 GPU addition turned out to be rather trivial.
Adreno 640 support was added on Monday to Mesa 20.0-devel for the Freedreno driver both to the Gallium3D OpenGL driver and TURNIP Vulkan driver. The Freedreno 640 follows the same driver code paths as the 630 and just needs a few magic values set.
With that the driver is good enough along that the likes of GLMark is running on Freedreno OpenGL and VKcube with the TURNIP Vulkan driver.
