Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Proprietary Software on 10 December 2018 at 01:17 PM EST. 26 Comments
PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE --
Besides the lack of games, one of the other pressing reasons why some desktop/workstation users haven't migrated full-time to Linux has been over the lack of Adobe's Creative Suite working natively on Linux (and the Wine-based options often only working well for dated versions of Adobe's software). But if you hope to see Adobe Linux software, their customer care recommends you vote.

As pointed out today by a Phoronix reader, Adobe's official "customer care" Twitter account commented on Linux support prospects. " Engineering has limited resources and there's not a big enough demand for a Linux version of Premiere quite yet, I'm afraid. That's not to say it will always be that way. Please upvote that feature request."

Via the Adobe User Survey is where users are able to vote for their interest in seeing Linux support for Adobe's flagship software. As of writing there has been just under 1,500 votes.

We'll see if anything changes for Adobe's software on Linux in 2019... Which of their software products would you want to see on Linux?
26 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Proprietary Software News
Lightworks 14.5 Video Editor Released With Same-Day Linux Support But Still No Source
DaVinci Resolve 15 Video/Effects Editor Released With Linux Support
A VR Developer's Thoughts On The Current Mess Of APIs & Hardware
Keeper Password Manager Launches New Linux Version
Vivaldi Web Browser Now Available For Linux ARM / Raspberry Pi
TeamViewer 13 Now Available For Linux As A Native 64-bit Port
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
Bcachefs File-System Might Be In Shape For Upstreaming In The Linux Kernel In 2019
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF