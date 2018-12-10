Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux

Besides the lack of games, one of the other pressing reasons why some desktop/workstation users haven't migrated full-time to Linux has been over the lack of Adobe's Creative Suite working natively on Linux (and the Wine-based options often only working well for dated versions of Adobe's software). But if you hope to see Adobe Linux software, their customer care recommends you vote.
As pointed out today by a Phoronix reader, Adobe's official "customer care" Twitter account commented on Linux support prospects. " Engineering has limited resources and there's not a big enough demand for a Linux version of Premiere quite yet, I'm afraid. That's not to say it will always be that way. Please upvote that feature request."
Via the Adobe User Survey is where users are able to vote for their interest in seeing Linux support for Adobe's flagship software. As of writing there has been just under 1,500 votes.
We'll see if anything changes for Adobe's software on Linux in 2019... Which of their software products would you want to see on Linux?
