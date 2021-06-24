Amazon Launches AWS BugBust With A Goal To Fix One Million Software Bugs

Amazon today launched AWS BugBust as a global coding challenge where they are hoping to see one million software bugs addressed and to reduce technical debt by over $100 million USD.
AWS BugBust is a platform for organizing and managing events for finding and fixing bugs in your software. BugBust includes features like challenges, built-in leaderboards, and more.
This though isn't just about trying to get one million bugs fixed in open-source software to improve its quality, but for Amazon's part they are hoping to get more developers using their AWS tooling. In particular, BugBust is based around Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer and Amazon CodeGuru Profiler. With these tools there is machine learning and automated reasoning involved in aiming to help find software bugs. Amazon meanwhile is rewarding developers with t-shirts, jackets, and the top finalists invited to AWS re:invent. For software projects signing up for the challenge, Amazon makes CodeGuru Reviewer and CodeGuru Profiler free of charge for the first thirty days.
More details on the AWS BugBust via the Amazon Web Services blog.
2 Comments