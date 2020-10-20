AMDVLK 2020.Q4.1 Released With Various Game Fixes
AMD has issued their first open-source Vulkan driver code drop of the quarter with AMDVLK 2020.Q4.1.

The main changes of AMDVLK 2020.Q4.1 are updating against the Vulkan API 1.2.156 revision and enabling support for VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64. VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64 allows for 64-bit integer atomic operations to work on images.

Arguably most interesting with AMDVLK 2020.Q4.1 are the fixes. Among the issues resolved are addressing a major (~50%) performance drop in the latest X-Plane updates with Vulkan, fixing a system hang with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus under Steam Play, a Polaris regression for shadow rendering issues, and a crash fix concerning at least the game Second Extinction.

The AMDVLK 2020.Q4.1 release with binary downloads for Ubuntu and CentOS/RHEL can be found via GitHub.
