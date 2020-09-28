AMDVLK 2020.Q3.6 Vulkan Driver Brings Several Fixes
AMD driver developers today released AMDVLK 2020.Q3.6 as their latest open-source snapshot of their official Vulkan graphics driver.

The primary new feature of this AMDVLK driver update is VK_EXT_robustness2, which mandates stricter requirements around dealing with out-of-bounds reads/writes. Robustness2 requires greater bounds checking, discarding out-of-bounds writes, and out-of-bounds reads must return zero. This extension debuted back in April as part of Vulkan 1.2.139.

Known fixes working their way into AMDVLK 2020.Q3.6 include Doom VFR issues on Navi 2, Baldur's Gate 3 not responding if v-sync is enabled and separately flickering corruption with this game, green corruption issues in some scenarios, and Red Dead Redemption 2 not launching with the latest game update.

In digging through the code, this AMDVLK release does also note that there is an optimization for SC heuristic machine learning culling for NGG (Next-Gen Geometry) culling. This is enabled by default for GFX10.3 (RDNA2) graphics processors. They also continue working on ray-tracing.

AMDVLK 2020.Q3.6 is available for download in source form as well as pre-built binaries for RHEL7/RHEL8 (and CentOS) along with Ubuntu 18.04/20.04.
