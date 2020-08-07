AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 Driver Enables Its Pipeline Cache
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 August 2020 at 06:44 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The latest open-source code snapshot of AMD's official Vulkan driver is now available.

AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 is the latest tagged release for their open-source Vulkan Linux driver that is an alternative to Mesa's RADV driver. With AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 they finally have their pipeline cache in good order that it's (re)enabled, which is helpful for performance. AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 also enables sharing of metadata for images, support for dumping viewports as part of the command buffer logger, improving the defer-freeing command chunk in the queue context, and support for DispatchMeshIndirectMutli.

More details on AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 along with source and binary downloads for RHEL/CentOS 7 and 8 and Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
RadeonSI Resorts To Disabling SDMA For GFX9/Vega Due To APU Issues
RADV ACO Back-End Begins Tackling Navi 2 / GFX10.3 Support
Defaulting Radeon GCN 1.0/1.1 GPUs To Better Linux Driver Is Held Up By Analog Outputs
ACO Radeon Shader Back-End Adds Unit Testing Framework To Help Test Optimizations
AMD's ROCm AOMP Compiler 11.7-1 Brings OMPD Support, ROCgdb
AMD "Navy Flounder" Support Merged Into Mesa 20.2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
The Beautiful + Linux-Friendly Unigine 2.12 Engine Released