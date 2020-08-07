The latest open-source code snapshot of AMD's official Vulkan driver is now available.
AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 is the latest tagged release for their open-source Vulkan Linux driver that is an alternative to Mesa's RADV driver. With AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 they finally have their pipeline cache in good order that it's (re)enabled, which is helpful for performance. AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 also enables sharing of metadata for images, support for dumping viewports as part of the command buffer logger, improving the defer-freeing command chunk in the queue context, and support for DispatchMeshIndirectMutli.
More details on AMDVLK 2020.Q3.3 along with source and binary downloads for RHEL/CentOS 7 and 8 and Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 can be found via GitHub.
