AMD Sends Out Initial Vega 20 Support For AMDKFD Compute Kernel Driver

While AMD has been sending out Linux enablement patches for the yet-to-be-released Vega 20 for months now, what didn't see any work until today was for the AMDKFD driver support so this expected 7nm Vega GPU can work with their ROCm/OpenCL compute stack.
Out today are six patches adding the Vega 20 GPU support to the "AMD Kernel Fusion Driver" and is a fairly basic addition at just over one hundred lines of code.
It's great to see the Vega 20 support squared away ahead of launch and hopefully with Linux 4.20~5.0 it will be in quite good shape. On the Mesa side it seems to be as well with Git master.
