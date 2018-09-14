AMD Sends Out Initial Vega 20 Support For AMDKFD Compute Kernel Driver
While AMD has been sending out Linux enablement patches for the yet-to-be-released Vega 20 for months now, what didn't see any work until today was for the AMDKFD driver support so this expected 7nm Vega GPU can work with their ROCm/OpenCL compute stack.

Out today are six patches adding the Vega 20 GPU support to the "AMD Kernel Fusion Driver" and is a fairly basic addition at just over one hundred lines of code.

It's great to see the Vega 20 support squared away ahead of launch and hopefully with Linux 4.20~5.0 it will be in quite good shape. On the Mesa side it seems to be as well with Git master.
