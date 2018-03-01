AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12

It's been a while since last hearing anything about the rumored "Vega 12" GPU but coming out this morning are a set of 42 patches providing support for this unreleased GPU within the mainline Linux kernel.Alex Deucher of AMD's Linux driver team sent out the 42 patches this morning providing initial support for Vega 12 within the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver.In total the patches are another sixty thousand lines of kernel code, but the vast majority of that sizable code chunk is auto-generated header files for the GPU registers, etc. The actual new code additions to AMDGPU DRM is relatively small and is mostly re-using existing Vega 10 and Raven Ridge code paths.The patches out so far today are just for the kernel Direct Rendering Manager driver and not yet any support patches for Mesa/Gallium3D.

Digging through the code there aren't any really exciting details revealed. About the only thing worth mentioning is that this Vega 12 enablement has five PCI IDs added, but that's not necessarily how many different SKUs will be released. Often times the GPU vendors reserve extra PCI IDs for possible future use, engineering variants, etc. Those GPU PCI IDs for Vega 12 are listed as 0x69A0, 0x69A1, 0x69A2, 0x69A3, and 0x69AF.As the DRM-Next feature window is closing for Linux 4.17 right now, it's not clear if AMD will try to squeeze this in as a late addition for 4.17 or hold it off until Linux 4.18... The timing will be interesting for when we end up seeing the AMD Vega 12 product launch if this support is mainlined by that point.