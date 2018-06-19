A Slew Of AMDGPU DC Updates Published, Further Improvements For Raven Ridge
There hasn't been a new AMDGPU DC code drop in a while as AMD developers work to improve their internal processes, but hitting the wire today is a set of 51 new patches for this "display code" stack that work on a variety of improvements.

A bulk of these latest AMDGPU DC improvements continue to pertain to Raven Ridge APU support and DCN 1.0 "Display Core Next" hardware also used for now just by Raven. This work includes PowerPlay integration with Raven Ridge, miscellaneous fixes and improvements for Raven/DCN. support to retry link-training if it fails initially, stereo support for DAL3, and various other fixes.

Over one thousand lines of code are added by these latest AMDGPU DC patches that will then be merged to mainline come Linux 4.19. The complete list of these 51 patches out today can be found on amd-gfx.
