If you have been affected by AMDGPU DC display code fallout on the Linux 4.16 release candidates up to this point, fortunately there is a big batch of fixes set to land still for this kernel cycle.
Alex Deucher and Harry Wentland have prepared a fairly large set of fixes for AMDGPU DRM, particularly around fixing display code regressions for this in-development kernel.
Among the fixes are for a regression with dual-link DVI when using DC, several Raven Ridge fixes, overlay fixes, HDMI2 handling for boards lacking HBR tables in the video BIOS, a crash fix for pass-through on Southern Islands with AMDGPU, a Kaveri fix, and even some hibernation failure fixes for UVD with certain GPUs.
As far as the Raven Ridge fixes, especially after the article this morning about more Raven Ridge work heading to Linux 4.17, it appears some of that work is in this fixes pull but that some more tweaks may still be needed for getting these new desktop APUs working nicely on a 4.16 code-base.
