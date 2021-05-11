AMDGPU Appears Ready To Flip On ASPM For More GPUs To Help With Power Savings
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 May 2021 at 06:17 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
With Linux 5.13 AMD began enabling ASPM by default in the AMDGPU DRM driver for Navi 1x, Vega, and Polaris GPUs. Looking ahead to potentially 5.14, AMD appears to be ready to flip on this power-savings feature for the Radeon RX 6000 series (Navi 2x) along with older pre-Polaris GPUs too.

PCI Express Active State Power Management (ASPM) has been a tricky situation on Linux especially for years. Due to quirky motherboards as well as some problematic PCIe cards, this feature while part of the PCI Express standard hasn't often been used by default due to various problems that can come up with quirky hardware as well as the latency when returning from the ASPM state. When working nominally, ASPM is designed to provide active-state link power management to cut power to the PCIe link when otherwise idle and can often deliver measurable power savings for laptops and desktops.

While the initial ASPM support in AMDGPU worked its way to be enabled by default for Navi 1x / Vega / Polaris, it looks like AMD is now comfortable enabling it for more GPUs moving forward. There is a patch sent out today to enable ASPM by default. While the patch message is light, it's enabling Active State Power Management by default for more GPUs from the RX 6000 "Sienna Cichlid" GPUs while on the older spectrum back through Volcanic Islands.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out for power-savings and will be working on some tests -- now for the GPUs on Linux 5.13 and then once this work lands for those affected GPUs.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD GPU Driver Developers Pursuing New HDR Display Work For Linux
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.2 Brings Minor Improvements But No Vulkan Ray-Tracing Yet
Mesa Git Now Allows Building The Open-Source AMD RADV Vulkan Driver On Windows
AMD Releases Radeon Software Linux Driver With Vulkan Ray-Tracing Support
Mesa's Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Makes First Steps Towards Ray-Tracing
ROCm AOMP 13.0 Released For OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers