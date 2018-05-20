AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 20 May 2018 at 02:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Ensuring your CPU microcode is kept up-to-date for Zen processors is now a little bit easier with the microcode files being added to the linux-firmware.git collection.

When the Linux Firmware tree was updated on Friday with the newest AMDGPU firmware files for the graphics processors, the Family 17h "Zen" CPU microcode files also made their debut.

AMD has previously made the Ryzen/EPYC CPU microcode files available to Linux users albeit not via the linux-firmware tree that is easily packaged up by most Linux distributions while now it's going through this de facto archive of Linux firmware blobs.

As well as landing the latest Zen CPU microcode files, the Family 15h "Bulldozer" CPU microcode files were updated too.

The latest AMD CPU microcode files are available via the Git tree and should soon be appearing in various Linux distributions when they update their linux-firmware package.
