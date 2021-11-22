Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 23 November 2021 at 04:29 PM EST. 7 Comments
The latest Linux kernel patches confirm that next-gen AMD Zen processors are capable of featuring up to twelve CCDs.

Currently the k10temp Linux driver for temperature monitoring of AMD processors can handle up to eight core-complex dies (CCDs) while next-gen AMD Zen processors will have configurations up to 12 CCDs to accommodate higher core counts.

The latest Linux patches explicitly say, "The newer AMD Family 19h Models 10h-1Fh and A0h-AFh can support up to 12 CCDs. Update the driver to read up to 12 CCDs."


For those new Family 19h model IDs, they debuted in Linux patches earlier this month as a "new generation". While not said specifically, this should be for next year's Zen 4 processors.

These basic patches get the k10temp support in place for handling up to 12 CCDs.

This doesn't confirm the CCD to CCX layout for Zen 4, but obviously with 12 CCDs will be for next-gen EPYC and/or Threadripper processors. AMD announced earlier this month, EPYC "Genoa" processors will feature up to 96 Zen 4 cores while EPYC "Bergamo" will feature up to 128 Zen 4 "C" cores. Given the higher core counts compared to 64 cores with current EPYC/Threadripper parts, to not much surprise is the higher CCD count coming.

Expect more of the exciting Zen 4 enablement patches to come to the Linux kernel as the product debuts approach in 2022.
