AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 June 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT. 7 Comments
AMD --
AMD has shared with us that they have published a video to explain in basic terms for the audience at large "What is ROCm?", a.k.a. the Radeon Open Compute stack.

The video is arguably long overdue with ROCm being several years old, but it has been evolving a lot lately with new features and capabilities for better taking on the likes of NVIDIA CUDA and Intel oneAPI. With AMD increasing securing super-computing wins, they have also been ramping up their efforts on this standards-based GPU compute stack.

For those wanting this nice high-level overview of the ROCm stack for AMD Linux systems, here is their new video:


For the question many have been asking: while passing along this video, I did ask them any status update on Navi/RDNA support for ROCm to which I am still waiting on hearing back. Obviously though their main focus for the time being is based on Vega given the upcoming Arcturus accelerator and principally tooling ROCm for their workstation/SC needs.
