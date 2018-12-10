AMD Files Trademark For Vega II

It looks like AMD could be announcing Vega II as new 7nm Vega GPUs soon complementing the recently announced Vega 20 Radeon Instinct MI50 / MI60 accelerators.
On Friday afternoon we reported of AMD quietly adding a number of new PCI device IDs to their Linux driver that are Vega 10/20 parts. With it coming to light today about a recent trademark filing on Vega II, it's likely those new PCI IDs could be the parts going under this new branding.
The filing on their new image trademark can be found via Justia.com and USPTO. The new logo is a revision to the original Vega logo but with two marks comprising the V.
It's possible AMD could be announcing the new Vega parts next month at CES.
