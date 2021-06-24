AMD SFH Linux Driver Updated For "Next Gen" Ryzen Laptops



The Linux support is a bit late here.

"Extend ALS support for AMD next generation SoC's like Renoir, Cezanne." AMD Renoir was launched back in January 2020 (prior to the initial AMD SFH Linux driver being even published) as their Zen 2 + Vega APU successor to Picasso. Cezanne at least are this year's current-generation Zen 3 APUs up through the Ryzen 9 5980HX. So in this case the "next generation" while new to the Linux driver is quite far behind but at least in-step this also now supports Cezanne.The SFH work for Linux 5.14 is rounded out by HPD sensor support for Human Presence Detection on supported platforms.

Linux 5.14 should be out in time to power autumn 2021 Linux distributions. At least SFH isn't really necessary for most Linux users and all core functionality on Renoir has been in good shape. I'm still working on getting my hands on a Cezanne laptop for Linux testing to report more there. On that Cezanne front it's still been difficult finding laptops in-stock in the US that aren't powered by NVIDIA RTX graphics (given most Linux users preferring Radeon graphics) or $2k+ for the new Ryzen PRO ThinkPads. But hopefully soon will find an interesting model available for Linux testing. Anyhow, at least AMD is making more progress in making more Linux hires and planning for enhanced Linux support moving ahead.