AMD Begins Prototyping CRIU Support For ROCm Compute
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 1 May 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT. 3 Comments
AMD --
As part of AMD's growing HPC focus and maturing of their Radeon Open eCosystem GPU compute stack, they ended out this week by making public a prototype implementation of CRIU support for ROCm.

AMD's Radeon open-source graphics software developers are working on Checkpoint/Restore In Userspace (CRIU) handling for ROCm. CRIU allows the ability to freeze a running process and archiving it to disk that can then be thawed/restored later on. This user-space-based solution is, of course, much more tricky when it comes to handling processes interacting with the GPU.

Overnight an initial set of patches were posted for the AMD Radeon graphic's "AMDKFD" kernel code for supporting CRIU. These 17 patches with more than two thousand lines of new kernel code is still in a "request for comments" / prototyping stage.

Ultimately they are working towards being able to upstream this checkpoint/restore support in the AMDKFD driver that will be usable to the ROCm stack.so ROCm applications can be CRIU'ed. The new kernel ioctl for the new capabilities is still not finalized yet, so it may be a while before this support is squared away.

In any case for those interested in CRIU around AMD Radeon compute workloads, see this patch series for more details.
3 Comments
Related News
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
AMD Energy Monitoring Driver Slated To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.13 Will Stop Restricting CPU Power Metrics Access For AMD Energy Driver
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Patches To Allow Disabling Predictive Store Forwarding (PSF)
AMD Publishes Security Analysis Of Zen 3 "PSF" That Could Possibly Lead To A Side-Channel Attack
AMD Zen 3 Tuning Backported To The GCC 10 Compiler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Sony Proposes A New Soft Watchdog For Linux
PipeWire 0.3.26 Released With Better Bluetooth Support, Up To 64 Channel Devices
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
Blender's "Cycles X" Showing Nice Performance But Dropping OpenCL Support
Chrome 91 Beta Brings Experimental WebTransport, WebAssembly SIMD By Default