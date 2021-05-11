AMD Releases ROCm 4.2 Compute Stack
11 May 2021
Just over one month has passed since the release of Radeon ROCm 4.1 and it's now been succeeded by the ROCm 4.2 feature release.

The Radeon Open eCosystem 4.2 release comes with changes such as:

- HIP target platform macros were added for easily targeting HIP_PLATFORM_AMD / HIP_PLATFORM_NVIDIA code differences such as including different header files.

- Stream Memory Operations now allow direct synchronization between network nodes and GPUs.

- Changes to how HIP events are handled in kernel dispatch.

- Various enhancements to rocBLAS, rocRAND, rocSOLVER, rocSPARSE, and hipSPARSE.

But before anyone asks, no, there still is not any official support for GFX10 / Navi GPUs whether it be the Radeon RX 5000 or RX 6000 series. We've heard that AMD is working on Navi support for ROCm but for the time being seem to be primarily focused on their CDNA support and prior GFX9 Vega GPUs.

ROCm 4.2 isn't the most exciting feature release in recent time but continues advancing this open-source GPU compute stack steadily to make it more compelling and capable for forthcoming super computer deployments and other HPC use-cases and continuing to make it easier to port NVIDIA CUDA code over to HIP/ROCm.

Downloads and more details on ROCm 4.2 via GitHub.
