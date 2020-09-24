AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust

It turns out AMD is at least exploring the possibilities around using the Rust programming language in their graphics driver tooling.
AMD is hiring another 3D Driver Development Engineer but what makes this job posting of interest is they are specifically looking for a Rust developer. Yes, the increasingly popular programming language focused on memory safety and concurrency.
The job posting specifically mentions among the responsibilities are "Contribute to the development of new tooling with Rust and 3D graphics drivers with C++."
The post doesn't detail their exact Rust plans, but it sounds to be they will be working on more/new developer tools written in Rust. The role is within the AMD Radeon tools group with the likes of the Radeon GPU Profiler, Radeon Memory Visualizer, and other tools generally under the GPUOpen umbrella.
In any case, it's interesting to see the AMD Radeon crew exploring Rust in this area and will be interesting to see what comes of it given that many GPUOpen tools are open-source.
