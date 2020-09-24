AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 September 2020 at 05:07 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
It turns out AMD is at least exploring the possibilities around using the Rust programming language in their graphics driver tooling.

AMD is hiring another 3D Driver Development Engineer but what makes this job posting of interest is they are specifically looking for a Rust developer. Yes, the increasingly popular programming language focused on memory safety and concurrency.

The job posting specifically mentions among the responsibilities are "Contribute to the development of new tooling with Rust and 3D graphics drivers with C++."

The post doesn't detail their exact Rust plans, but it sounds to be they will be working on more/new developer tools written in Rust. The role is within the AMD Radeon tools group with the likes of the Radeon GPU Profiler, Radeon Memory Visualizer, and other tools generally under the GPUOpen umbrella.

In any case, it's interesting to see the AMD Radeon crew exploring Rust in this area and will be interesting to see what comes of it given that many GPUOpen tools are open-source.
1 Comment
Related News
AMDGPU For Linux 5.10 Brings PCIe DPC Recovery, More RDNA2 Updates
AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and VanGogh Support Lands In Radeon Linux OpenGL Driver
Radeon ROCm 3.8 Released With Hipfort For Fortran On GPUs, Data Center Tool
AMDGPU TMZ + HDCP Should Allow Widevine DRM To Behave Nicely With AMD Linux Systems
Cache Creator Tool Proposed For AMDVLK Vulkan Driver
RADV's "ACO" Shader Backend Still Pursuing RadeonSI, Early Work On RDNA 2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance
Libre-SOC Still Persevering To Be A Hybrid CPU/GPU That's 100% Open-Source
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month