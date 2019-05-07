AMD and Cray announced today they won a contract to provide the US Department of Energy with the hardware to the "Frontier" supercomputer that is expected to go online in 2021 and deliver 1.5 exaflops of compute power.
The US DoE Frontier supercomputer is the fastest planned supercomputer right now and will be built around custom EPYC CPUs and Radeon Instinct graphics processors. There will be four Radeon GPUs per EPYC CPU and feature a custom Infinity Fabric implementation and this supercomputer is built around Cray's Shasta architecture.
Making this Frontier supercomputer win even more exciting is that the CPU/GPU programming will be built around the Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" stack, marking a big win for open-source/Linux. It will be interesting to see ROCm on super-computers and a pleasant change of pace compared to the proprietary CUDA/compute used by today's NVIDIA-based supercomputers.
More details on the Frontier supercomputer at AMD.com.
5 Comments