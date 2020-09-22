AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and VanGogh Support Lands In Radeon Linux OpenGL Driver

The latest enablement work landing in the RadeonSI Gallium3D open-source driver is for AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and VanGogh.
Merged today to Mesa 20.3-devel was VanGogh and Dimgrey Cavefish support.
VanGogh and Dimgrey Cavefish are both GFX10.3 (Navi 2) parts. Van Gogh has been rumored for a while as a next-gen mobile API with Zen 2 CPU cores and RDNA2 graphics in the 7.5~18 Watt TDP space. Details on Dimgrey Cavefish are light as it's another Linux-specific codename for a Navi 2 part in following the X.Org color + fish family naming convention.
The code out today is just RadeonSI with the separate RADV Vulkan work to follow. The AMDGPU kernel patches are likely imminent as well and hopefully hitting for Linux 5.10. The patches today don't reveal any interesting details but will be digging through the kernel patches when they hit the list.
