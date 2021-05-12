AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 May 2021 at 02:04 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD --
AMD has published initial open-source Linux graphics driver code for a new GPU dubbed Beige Goby.

Beige Goby is the latest Linux-specific codename being used for new hardware enablement in their graphics drivers... Following Dimgrey Cavefish, Sienna Cichlid, Navy Flounder, and others, the newest following their color and fish theme is the Beige Goby.

Beige Goby is another RDNA 2 graphics processor... Perhaps the Radeon RX 6600 series seeing some rumors around recently. Most of the Beige Goby enablemnt in the AMDGPU Linux driver is following the Dimgrey Cavefish and Sienna Cichlid code paths.

The initial Beige Goby AMDGPU Linux kernel driver patches can be found via this patch series but not particularly exciting itself with largely following the existing GFX10 code paths and a lot of auto-generated additions. There are fifty thousand lines of new code, but the vast majority of that is the automated header definitions.

Based on the timing of these patches, we'll likely see the work land for Linux 5.14.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Refactors MCE Driver Code, Prepares For Future While Finally Adding DF3/Rome Support
AMD Zen 3 Scheduler Model Finally Added To LLVM/Clang
AMD Begins Prototyping CRIU Support For ROCm Compute
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
AMD Energy Monitoring Driver Slated To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.13 Will Stop Restricting CPU Power Metrics Access For AMD Energy Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
Wine 6.8 Released With Support For Loading Libraries From Arch-Specific Subdirectories
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers