AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"

AMD has published initial open-source Linux graphics driver code for a new GPU dubbed Beige Goby.
Beige Goby is the latest Linux-specific codename being used for new hardware enablement in their graphics drivers... Following Dimgrey Cavefish, Sienna Cichlid, Navy Flounder, and others, the newest following their color and fish theme is the Beige Goby.
Beige Goby is another RDNA 2 graphics processor... Perhaps the Radeon RX 6600 series seeing some rumors around recently. Most of the Beige Goby enablemnt in the AMDGPU Linux driver is following the Dimgrey Cavefish and Sienna Cichlid code paths.
The initial Beige Goby AMDGPU Linux kernel driver patches can be found via this patch series but not particularly exciting itself with largely following the existing GFX10 code paths and a lot of auto-generated additions. There are fifty thousand lines of new code, but the vast majority of that is the automated header definitions.
Based on the timing of these patches, we'll likely see the work land for Linux 5.14.
Add A Comment