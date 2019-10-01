AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU

While the processors are not shipping until later this month, AMD is today making known their next batch of CPUs being released.Pardon this brief article today as somewhat on paternity leave this week, but for the 25 November launch day will be all the interesting Linux-isms to talk about compatibility and performance. Being detailed today is the Ryzen 9 3950X, the first of the 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper processors, and even a new budget Athlon desktop processor.

The Ryzen 9 3950X specs are 16 cores / 32 threads, 3.5GHz base, 4.7GHz boost, 72MB L2+L3 cache, and 105 Watt TDP.

The Ryzen 9 3950X will cost $749 USD.

The Ryzen 9 3950X is designed to be much better than the Core i9 9900K and Core i9 9920X but AMD is already being forward in making known proper water cooling is recommended for adequate performance.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Athlon 3000G is shipping in mid-November as a $49 USD processor. The Athlon 3000G will offer 2 cores / 4 threads with a 3.5GHz clock frequency and Radeon Vega 3 graphics while combined is just a 35 Watt TDP. The Athlon 3000G is a Zen+ processor and is talked up as a better processor over the budget Athlon 200GE while taking on the likes of the Pentium G5400. One other key difference compared to the earlier Athlons is the 3000G is unlocked for offering up overclocking potential.

But the most exciting of today's disclosures is 3rd Gen Threadripper. The Ryzen Threadripper 3960X will launch at $1399 USD and provide 24 cores / 48 threads with a 3.8GHz base frequency and 4.5GHz boost with an incredible 140MB cache. The Threadripper 3970X meanwhile at $1999 USD is a 32 core / 64 thread part with 3.7GHz base / 4.5GHz boost and 144MB cache. These new Threadripper CPUs require the new sTRX4 socket that is an evolution of the TR3 socket. With that there is the new TRX40 platform with 88 PCI Express 4.0 lanes and other Zen 2 features compared to 2nd Gen Threadripper.More details once these new processors begin shipping and then being able to deliver the actual performance figures. Pardon the short article today given the circumstances but it's certain to be an exciting remainder of the year with the new AMD parts as well as Intel's new Core i9 processors shipping later this month.